Aug 13 Coca-Cola Içecek A.S. :
* Said on Wednesday following the developments in CCI's
international markets in the first half of the year, we found it
necessary to revise our 2015 guidance
* Maintains expectation for Turkey volume to grow at low
single digits in FY 2015
* Revises expects international operations to grow at mid
single digits, and consequently consolidated volume to grow at
mid-single digits in FY 2015
* Expects net sales revenue growth to be ahead of volume
growth
* Expects flat to slight contraction in consolidated EBITDA
margin, compared to 2014
