Aug 13 MSI Bioscience SA (in process of
changing name to Jantar Development SA) :
* Said on Wednesday it signed an annex to its investor
agreement under reverse merger plan announced on Jan. 13, 2015
* Plans to buy 100 percent of Florida X Corp, based in the
US
* Previously intended to buy 100 percent of MSI Bioscience
Sp. z o.o.
* Following transaction, Florida X Corp will be listed on
Warsaw Stock Exchange through MSI Bioscience SA
* Reverse merger transaction is expected to be closed in few
weeks time
* Change in terms of transaction is due to company's shift
in business strategy
* Florida X Corp is real estate investment company,
operating in Florida, US
