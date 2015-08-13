BRIEF-Comcast sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 13 Czech PPF says
* Holds 84.91 in telecommunications operator O2 Czech Republic after voluntary buyout
* Confirms will not atttempt to raise stake over 90 pct
* Has reached 90 pct threshold in telecoms infrastructure firm CETIN after separate buyout
* Says will consider squeeze-out of minority shareholders in CETIN, no decision yet Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.