* Reported on Thursday Q2 net sales flat at 0.0 million Swedish crowns

* Q2 EBITDA loss flat at 0.8 million Swedish crowns ($94,000)

* Says has decided on a new business focus and is now in a dialogue with Nasdaq on the matter

