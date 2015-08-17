Estee Lauder's sales rise 7.5 pct on demand for makeup
May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 7.5 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands, including Tom Ford, Smashbox and La Mer.
Aug 17Art New Media SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 109,535 zlotys ($29,038.20)versus 143,203 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating loss of 77,495 zlotys versus loss of 186,145 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 80,365 zlotys versus loss of 190,448 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7721 zlotys)
