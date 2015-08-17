Aug 17aap Implantate AG :

* Announced on Friday EBITDA in second quarter of 2015 amounted to -0.8 million euros ($-0.9 million)(Q2/2014: 1.5 million euros), exceeding forecast of -1.5 million euros to -1.0 million euros

* Q2 EBIT amounted to -1.5 million euros (Q2/2014: 1.0 million euros)

* For third quarter of 2015, aap Implantate AG is expecting sales to range between 7.5 million euros and 9.0 million euros and an EBITDA of 0.1 million euros to 0.6 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)