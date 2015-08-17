BRIEF-Kuwait Projects Company Q1 profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
Aug 17Silesia One SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q2 revenue of 0.00 zlotys versus 518,400 zlotys ($137,590.57) a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 34,743 zlotys versus profit of 364,365 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7677 zlotys)
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
FRANKFURT, May 3 Shareholder advisory and proxy voting firm ISS has backed a call for a special audit of Libor-manipulation and Russian money-laundering scandals at Deutsche Bank to probe what role management and supervisory boards may have played.