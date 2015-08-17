BRIEF-Kuwait Projects Company Q1 profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
Aug 17Inwestycje.pl SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 2.8 million zlotys ($742,175) versus 2.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating loss was 101,052 zlotys versus operating profit of 95,042 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 107,673 zlotys versus profit 115,500 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7727 zlotys)
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
FRANKFURT, May 3 Shareholder advisory and proxy voting firm ISS has backed a call for a special audit of Libor-manipulation and Russian money-laundering scandals at Deutsche Bank to probe what role management and supervisory boards may have played.