BRIEF-Liaoning Cheng Da cuts share issue size to 4 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.38 million) from 5.4 billion yuan previously
Aug 17Farm 51 Group SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q2 revenue of 746,387 zlotys versus 916,548 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 995,198 zlotys versus loss of 418,604 zlotys a year ago
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States