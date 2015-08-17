Allianz cautious on acquisitions amid high prices - CEO
MUNICH, May 3 Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders that the company would exercise caution in any future acquisitions because prices in the sector are high.
Aug 17 JR Invest SA :
* Reported on Friday July revenue of 397,468 zlotys ($105,630), 11 percent up year-on-year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7628 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUNICH, May 3 Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders that the company would exercise caution in any future acquisitions because prices in the sector are high.
* Q1 net profit 2 million dinars versus 1.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qxBsB5) Further company coverage: