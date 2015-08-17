BRIEF-Liaoning Cheng Da cuts share issue size to 4 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.38 million) from 5.4 billion yuan previously
Aug 17Prima Moda SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported H1 revenue of 20.5 million zlotys ($5.5 million) versus 24.0 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating loss was 1.3 million zlotys versus loss of 949,000 zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 1.4 million zlotys versus loss of 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7596 zlotys)
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States