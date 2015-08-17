BRIEF-Iberdrola to build wind farm for Apple
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States
Aug 17Mobimedia Solution SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q2 revenue of 57,370 zlotys ($15,300)
* Q2 net profit was 1.2 mln zlotys
* MoU with SAP SE to launch 'Saral GST' solution for taxpayers in GST regime Source text - (Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited (“RCITPL”) – a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAP SE<http://www.sap.com/ > (NYSE: SAP) to launch ‘SARAL GST’ solution for taxpayers in the GST regime. ) Further company coverage: