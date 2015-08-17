Aug 17 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported Q2 revenue of 2.9 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net profit was 189,591 zlotys versus 464,041 zlotys a year ago

* Taking into account its FY 2014 and H1 2015 financial results, plans to revise its financial forecast for years 2015-2016, published on July 30, 2014,

