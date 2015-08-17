HollyFrontier posts first quarter loss as costs rise
May 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a 61 percent rise in operating costs.
Aug 17 JVC Kenwood Corp
* U.S. appeals court decision
* U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit says Nero Inc not liable for infringement of JVC Kenwood optical disc patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrew Chung)
May 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a 61 percent rise in operating costs.
May 3 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses and as discounting attracted more customers to its stores.