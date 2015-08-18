BRIEF-Kabuni says signed share purchase agreement with Print the Future
* Kabuni signs share purchase agreement with Print the Future
Aug 18 AND International Publishers NV :
* H1 revenue 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million) versus 3.3 million euros year ago
* H1 profit 0.7 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* Expects a partly shift for H2 from revenue from map licenses towards customized assignments and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
