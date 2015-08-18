BRIEF-Time2u international says entered into agreement with purchaser
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares and sale loan at consideration of HK$180 million
Aug 17 Royal Unibrew A/S :
* Q2 net revenue 1.63 billion Danish crowns ($432.70 million) (RTRS poll 1.71 billion crowns)
* Q2 pre-tax profit 370 million crowns (RTRS poll 304 million crowns)
* The previously announced earnings outlook is clarified within the ranges previously
* Expects 2015 Net revenue: 5.95 billion - 6.05 billion crowns (previously: 5.90 billion - 6.10 billion crowns)
* Expects 2015 EBITDA: 1.15 billion - 1.20 billion crowns (previously: 1.10 billion - 1.20 billion crowns)
* Expects 2015 EBIT: 840 million - 890 million crowns (previously: 790 million - 890 million crowns)
ACCRA, May 3 Ghana's Cocobod is considering proposals to discount its premium main crop beans to local grinders as part of the new government's plans to increase local processing to 50 percent of annual output, the regulator's board chairman said on Wednesday.