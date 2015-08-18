Aug 18 Zespol Elektrowni Patnow Adamow Konin SA (ZE PAK SA) :

* Said on Monday that Trigon TFI SA fund, Trigon XIX FIZ, acquired 5,011,731 of the company's shares

* Trigon TFI increases its overall stake in the company to 19.72 pct (or 10,021,732 shares) from 9.86 pct

