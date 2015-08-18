GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds gains on hawkish Fed statement
Aug 18 Zespol Elektrowni Patnow Adamow Konin SA (ZE PAK SA) :
* Said on Monday that Trigon TFI SA fund, Trigon XIX FIZ, acquired 5,011,731 of the company's shares
* Trigon TFI increases its overall stake in the company to 19.72 pct (or 10,021,732 shares) from 9.86 pct
* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well