Aug 19 Milestone Medical SA :

* Said it completed the interim analysis of the COMPASS Study, a randomized, controlled, parallel group, multi center, pivotal study to assess the safety and effectiveness of the epidural space verification with the CompuFlo Epidural Computer Controlled System

* The interim analysis of the COMPASS Study achieved the goal set by the FDA IDE Investigational Plan

* The clinical trial for the epidural instrument has reached an enrolment of 200 patients and will be completed later this year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)