BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology plans medical test lab and cooperation with Edong Healthcare group firm
* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned medical test lab company in Huangshi city
Aug 19 Milestone Medical SA :
* Said it completed the interim analysis of the COMPASS Study, a randomized, controlled, parallel group, multi center, pivotal study to assess the safety and effectiveness of the epidural space verification with the CompuFlo Epidural Computer Controlled System
* The interim analysis of the COMPASS Study achieved the goal set by the FDA IDE Investigational Plan
* The clinical trial for the epidural instrument has reached an enrolment of 200 patients and will be completed later this year
* Department of health designated scenesse to be evaluated as a highly specialised technology