Platts to launch low-sulphur marine gasoil assessments
SINGAPORE, May 2 S&P Global Platts will launch new low-sulphur marine gasoil and diesel oil prices at several bunkering ports in Asia from June, it said in a note to subscribers on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Deutsche Annington Immobilien Se
* CEO says will continue to look at all portfolios over 1,000 residential units
* CEO says for now, we are busy with integration of Gagfah and Suedewo Further company coverage:
May 1 The Trump administration plans to replace Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry as chief overseer of federally chartered banks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.