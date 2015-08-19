Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Oponeo.pl SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported H1 revenue of 189.3 million zlotys ($50.3 million) versus 143.0 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating profit was 5.2 millon zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 5.5 million zlotys versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7654 zlotys)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.