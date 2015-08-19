Platts to launch low-sulphur marine gasoil assessments
SINGAPORE, May 2 S&P Global Platts will launch new low-sulphur marine gasoil and diesel oil prices at several bunkering ports in Asia from June, it said in a note to subscribers on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Fast Finance SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported H1 revenue of 14.0 million zlotys ($3.7 million) versus 14.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 4.3 million zlotys versus 4.2 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7668 zlotys)
May 1 The Trump administration plans to replace Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry as chief overseer of federally chartered banks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.