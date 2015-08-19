Aug 19 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to resume trading of shares of Loyd SA and Lauren Peso Polska SA as of Aug. 19 the companies published their Q2 2015 financial reports

* It resolved to resume trading of shares of Art New Media SA as of Aug. 19 as the company published its financial report for Q1 2015 and FY 2014

