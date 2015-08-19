Aug 19 Emerson Electric Co

* Cleared in patent infringement case over heating and cooling system technology - U.S. Appeals court decision

* U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit cancels ABT Systems LLC patent used to sue Emerson - decision

* Lower federal court in Missouri ordered to dismiss lawsuit filed against Emerson by ABT and university of Central Florida - decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Chung)