BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln
* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million
Aug 19 Emerson Electric Co
* Cleared in patent infringement case over heating and cooling system technology - U.S. Appeals court decision
* U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit cancels ABT Systems LLC patent used to sue Emerson - decision
* Lower federal court in Missouri ordered to dismiss lawsuit filed against Emerson by ABT and university of Central Florida - decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Chung)
* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct