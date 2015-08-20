Aug 20 Sportech Plc :
* Racing and digital EBITDA up £0.3m to £4.1m driven by
successful implementation of Quantum Tote to overhaul Betfred's
UK Totepool systems
* H1 revenue 51 million stg versus 52.6 million stg year ago
* £8.1m pre-tax profit from disposal of SNG, Igaming joint
venture in New Jersey
* H1 EBITDA down £1.3m to £11.0m
* H1 statutory profit before tax up by £7.1m to £7.9m
(excluding 2014 gain from Spot Ball VAT claim which was
subsequently reversed)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)