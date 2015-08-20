Aug 20 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :
* Said on Wednesday it received a request to convene its
ordinary shareholder's meeting from shareholders GoldenTree
Asset Management LP (GoldenTree) and Avenue Europe International
Management LP (Avenue)
* Shareholders GoldenTree and Avenue intend to discuss the
removal of the members of the board of directors and the
appointment of the board of directors and chairman
* The board of directors will convene in the next few days
to adopt the subsequent decisions, following which the call for
a meeting will be made known to the public
* GoldenTree Asset is the asset manager of certain funds and
accounts, including GoldenTree Asset Manager Lux Srl, that holds
27.42 pct of the company's ordinary share capital
* Avenue is the advisor of certain accounts and funds,
including GL Europe Luxembourg Srl, that holds 24.85 pct of the
company's ordinary share capital
