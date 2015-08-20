Aug 20 Pescanova SA :
* Announced on Wednesday a merger and double segregation
project formulated in order to comply with the conditions of
arrangement with creditors
* Under terms of the project Pescanova (PVA) will absorb
Frigodis SAU, Pescafina SA, Pescafresca SAU, Bajamar Septima
SAU, Frinova SAU, Pescafina Bacalao SAU, Fricatamar SLU,
Frivipesca Chapela SAU and Pescanova Alimentacion SAU
* PVA will segregate its tangible and intangible assets and
business entities (without insolvency debts) of the absorbed
units in favour of PVA's wholly owned unit Pescanova Espana SLU
* PVA will segregate its comprehensive business entity, its
shareholding in Pescanova Espana, international units and
Harinas y Semolas del Noroeste SA, Novapesca Trading SL and
Insuina SL, among others in favour of its wholly owned unit
Nueva Pescanova SLU
* Under terms of the project PVA will be a sole shareholder
of Nueva Pescanova and Nueva Pescanova will carry out a share
capital increase to give PVA shareholders and creditors of
subsidiaries access to Nueva Pescanova capital
Source text: bit.ly/1E6NsOl
(Gdynia Newsroom)