Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 21CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA :
* Said on Thursday had issued 170 million euros ($191.90 million) new 5.0 per cent notes due 2025
* Notes, issued in bearer form in denomination of 100,000 euros are governed by Luxembourg law
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
SARAJEVO, May 9 Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation raised 30 million Bosnian marka ($16.7 million) in an auction of 3-month treasury bills on Tuesday to help plug a budget gap in the absence of cash from the International Monetary Fund.