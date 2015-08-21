Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 20 Keyware Techonologies NV :
* Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 3.5 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago (up 64 percent)
* Q2 net profit is 1.4 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago (up 249 percent)
* Q2 EBITDA is 1.4 million euros versus 0.5 million euros year ago (up 193.9 percent)
* H1 revenue is 6.5 million euros versus 4.3 million euros year ago (up 51.8 percent)
* H1 net profit is 2.4 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago (up 274.6 percent)
* H1 EBITDA is 2.2 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago (up 145.6 percent)
Source text: bit.ly/1MHPOXg
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
DUBAI, May 9 Shares of companies that beat quarterly earnings estimates outperformed on Tuesday with electronics and bookstore retailer Jarir helping lift the mood on the Saudi Arabian exchange.