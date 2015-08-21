Aug 21ATM Grupa SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit, ATM System Sp. z o.o., signed 22.3 million zloty ($6 million) deal with Ekstraklasa Live Park Sp. z o.o. on Aug. 18

* Contract concerns production of TV signal in HD technology for transmission of Polish football league in spring session of season 2015/2016 and seasons of 2016/2017, 2017/2018 and 2018/2019

* Total value of contracts between its unit and Ekstraklasa Live Park in last 2 months amounts to about 43.5 million zlotys

($1 = 3.7279 zlotys)