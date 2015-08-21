** Units in EM-focused investment trusts listed in London pummeled as concerns over the slide in commodities, FX weakness and a China slowdown create a perfect storm

** Units of Fidelity's China Special Situations Fund , which last reported $824 million GBP in net assets, down 5.1 pct in decent volumes

** The fund trades at a near 20 pct discount to NAV, close to its widest level ever, according to FE Trustnet, suggesting investors selling down units a quick clip

** New India IT, Blackrock Frontiers IT, JPMorgan Chinese IT, JPMorgan Indian IT down 3-5.3 pct

** BRFI units at a 2-1/2 year low and poised for worst week on record

** Funds focused more generally on EM also down: Advance Developing Markets, Utilico EM, Fidelity Asian Values, Aberdeen New Dawn IT, Templeton EM down 2-4 pct

** FTSE 350 Equity Investment Instruments Index down 2.8 pct at 8-mth lows, worst week for index since Dec

** According to regulatory filings, Fidelity China's NAV has fallen 11.8 pct to 153.65p between July 17 and Aug 19

** Over the same period, JMC's NAV has fallen 12 pct, BRFI's NAV has fallen 5.3 pct, NII's NAV has fallen 3.4