Aug 21 Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Lastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

* Receives investment incentive certificate from Ministry of Economy for its 660.0 million lira ($226.00 million) expanding investment in Izmit facility

* Investment incentive certificate includes insurance premiums employer's share support for 2 years, VAT and customs tax exemptions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9203 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)