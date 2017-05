Aug 21 NTS ASA :

* KB Dykk AS, subsidiary of NTS ASA, has signed deal with Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted AS (FMV)

* Investment amounts of about 26 million Norwegian crowns ($3.16 million) Source text: bit.ly/1JoqsuK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2176 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)