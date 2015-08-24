BRIEF-Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
Aug 24 Tigenix NV :
* Said on Sunday Cx601 met its primary endpoint in pivotal Phase III trial
* A single injection of Cx601 was statistically superior to placebo in achieving combined remission at week 24 of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn`s disease patients with inadequate response to previous therapies, including anti-TNFs
* More than 50 percent of patients treated with Cx601 achieved combined remission at week 24
* A higher number of Cx601-treated patients had their fistulas closed by week 6
* The results confirm the favourable safety and tolerability profile of Cx601
* These positive data allow for European filing in the first quarter of 2016 and moving forward in the US with the SPA-approved pivotal study
