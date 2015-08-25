August 25Citycon Oyj :

* Said on Monday placed 2.65 billion Norwegian crowns ($323.3 million) bonds, split in a 10-year fixed rate tranche and a 5,5-year floating rate tranche

* The issuer of the Bonds is Citycon Treasury B.V. and the guarantor is Citycon Oyj

($1 = 8.1970 Norwegian crowns)