BRIEF-Biolase announces management change
* Accepted resignation of recently named chief financial officer Mark J. Nelson
Aug 25 Esperite NV :
* H1 consolidated revenue increased by 3 pct from 13.5 million euros ($15.6 million) to 13.9 million euros
* H1 operating loss 3.3 million euros versus loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss of 3.0 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago
* Says solvency decreased from 45.5 pct as per June 30, 2014 to 40.9 pct as per June 30, 2015
* Says is well positioned for long-term growth
* Says Genoma business will have strong growth and Cryosave business will remain stable
* Cigna reports strong first quarter 2017 results, raises outlook