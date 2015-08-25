BRIEF-Neophotonics reports Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 25 FastPassCorp A/S :
* Reported on Monday H1 net profit of 270,000 Danish crowns ($41,812.49) versus 368,000 Danish crowns year ago
* Keeps guidance for full year 2015 unchanged - still expects revenue growth and improved result after tax
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.4574 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Avantor, a laboratory supplies company owned by private equity firm New Mountain Capital, said it would buy VWR Corp in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion.