Aug 25 Fastilium Property Group AB :

* Says has divested its medical business

* Divested Tripep AB to AB Kulissen

* Purchase price of 4 million Swedish crowns ($482,631.31) is paid partly by setting-off claims of about 2.5 million crowns and partly by a promissory note of about 1.5 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.2879 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)