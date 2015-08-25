BRIEF-Neophotonics reports Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 25 O2 Czech Republic As
* could pay shareholders 38 crowns per share in a one-off payment from its agio fund, supervisory board chairman Martin Stefunko says in an interview for www.motejlek.com. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)
May 5 Avantor, a laboratory supplies company owned by private equity firm New Mountain Capital, said it would buy VWR Corp in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion.