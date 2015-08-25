India tweaks rules to help resolve banks' $150 bln bad debt problem
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 5 The Indian government on Friday tweaked rules to help tackle the record $150 billion in troubled debt accumulated in the nation's banks.
Aug 25 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* Said on Monday that it resolved to exclude from trade shares of Dolnoslaskie Surowce Skalne SA as of Sept. 11 as six months from the date of coming into force of a court decision declaring bankruptcy by liquidation of the company have passed
* Memorial production partners successfully completes financial restructuring