India tweaks rules to help resolve banks' $150 bln bad debt problem
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 5 The Indian government on Friday tweaked rules to help tackle the record $150 billion in troubled debt accumulated in the nation's banks.
Aug 25 PBG SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* The creditors who hold 2.52 billion zlotys ($686.1 million) of the company's liabilities, equal to 94.61 pct of all the liabilities whose owners were entitled to vote, agreed to the company's arrangement proposals published on April 29
* The agreement concerns PBG's restructuring under its bankruptcy with possibility of creditors' agreement proceedings conducted by Poznan Court, Poland
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6729 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 5 The Indian government on Friday tweaked rules to help tackle the record $150 billion in troubled debt accumulated in the nation's banks.
* Memorial production partners successfully completes financial restructuring