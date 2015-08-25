BRIEF-Lorenzo Int'l applies for extension of time to hold AGM
* Application to Singapore Exchange for extension of time to announce fy2016 results and hold annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Andersen & Martini A/S :
* H1 net sales 370.3 million Danish crowns ($56.85 million) versus 360.9 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBITDA DKK 11.6 million crowns versus 3.7 million crowns year ago
* Keeps FY 2015 outlook and still sees net income of 2 million - 5 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5141 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Application to Singapore Exchange for extension of time to announce fy2016 results and hold annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "business remains on track toward its full-year target of 25% to 35% revenue growth over 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: