Aug 26 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Said on Tuesday had concluded an agreement with its third-party contractor regarding financial compensation as a result of the settlement of the customer complaint case from 2014

* Said compensation will be higher than expected and is expected to have a favourable impact on EBITDA of about 4 million Danish crowns in 2015

* For 2015, revenue growth is still expected to be in the range of 0-5 pct, while the guidance for EBITDA is increased from 10 million - 20 million Norwegian crowns ($1.2 million-$2.4 million) to 14 million - 24 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.2424 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)