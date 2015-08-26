Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Boomerang SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on Aug. 21 Argentum Capital LLC sold 55,014,940 series B shares of Boomerang representing 82.12 percent stake
* Currently Argentum Capital LLC holds 486,173 series A shares (0.72 percent stake) of Boomerang
* Veniti SA bought 55,014,940 series B shares of Boomerang representing 82.12 percent stake
* Prior the transaction Veniti did not hold any company's shares
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.