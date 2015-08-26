Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Veniti SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its chairman of the management board, Maciej Szymanski, resigned
* Maciej Szymanski resignation occurred in connection with execution of the previously signed agreement
* Appointed Robert Szulc as new chairman of the management board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.