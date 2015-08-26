Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Linz Textil Holding AG :
* H1 revenue 59.41 million euros ($68.05 million) versus 63.29 million euros year ago
* H1 EBIT loss 738,000 euros versus profit 836,000 euros year ago
* H1 net result 514,338 thousand euros versus 784 thousand euros year ago
* Sees better and positive annual result for 2015
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.