* Reported on Wednesday Q2 sales of 3.39 billion Icelandic crowns ($26.30 million) compared to 2.85 billion crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA was 227 million crowns versus 207 million crowns year ago

* Q2 total profits were 69 million crowns versus 69 million crowns year ago

* Moderate growth of revenue is expected to continue for Nyherji and its subsidiaries in 2015

