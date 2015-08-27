BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes
Aug 27 Nyherji hf. :
* Reported on Wednesday Q2 sales of 3.39 billion Icelandic crowns ($26.30 million) compared to 2.85 billion crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA was 227 million crowns versus 207 million crowns year ago
* Q2 total profits were 69 million crowns versus 69 million crowns year ago
* Moderate growth of revenue is expected to continue for Nyherji and its subsidiaries in 2015
($1 = 128.8800 crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing