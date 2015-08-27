Aug 27PEH Wertpapier AG :

* Said on Wednesday H1 net income (after minorities) increased by 138.1 pct over the prior year period to 2.55 million euros ($3 million)

* H1 earnings before taxes (after min) 3.70 million euros

* H1 EBITDA (after min) up 107.8 pct at 3.932 million euros

