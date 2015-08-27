BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
Aug 27 Myriad Group AG :
* Said on Wednesday announces partnership with Viacom in Latin America
* Announces it has partnered with Viacom to deliver content engagement experience for users of Versy in Latin America
* Amgen inc files for potential five-part senior notes offering - sec filing