Aug 27 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :

* Reported on Wednesday H1 Profit attributable to equity, non-equity and management shareholders of $215.4 mln versus $623.8 mln year ago

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1KPnbkP

