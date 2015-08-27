BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
Aug 27 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 Profit attributable to equity, non-equity and management shareholders of $215.4 mln versus $623.8 mln year ago
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1KPnbkP
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
* Qtrly net profit 103.7 million baht versus 110.1 million baht