* Said on Wednesday, Q2 net loss 39.1 million Danish crowns ($5.94 million) versus 33.1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 revenue 5.3 million crowns versus 12.2 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating loss 35.9 million crowns versus 35.9 million crowns year ago

* Full year outlook for 2015 is improved

* Now expects 2015 operating loss in the range of 175 million - 205 million crowns

* Now expects 2015 net loss in the range of 155 million - 185 million crowns

($1 = 6.5814 Danish crowns)